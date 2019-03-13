Limoneira (LMNR) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.79.

Shares of LMNR stock opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.27 million, a PE ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Limoneira had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on LMNR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Limoneira from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Limoneira from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 22nd. Stephens started coverage on Limoneira in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Roth Capital set a $28.00 price objective on Limoneira and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Limoneira from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Limoneira stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,996 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Limoneira worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

