Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND) Insider Sells $303,600.00 in Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) insider Trey Byus sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 336,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,694.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Trey Byus also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 11th, Trey Byus sold 60,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $937,200.00.
LIND opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00 and a beta of -0.09.
Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter valued at $610,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 327.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 80,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 61,772 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 179.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 25,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIND. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $14.00 target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.
About Lindblad Expeditions
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It offers itineraries that feature up-close encounters with wildlife, nature, history, and culture, as well as promote guest empowerment and interactivity. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and interaction between guests, crew, and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers, and photographers that participate in the expeditions.
