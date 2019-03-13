Liquidity Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $111,258.00 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 13th. During the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $111,258.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquidity Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0509 or 0.00001302 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008046 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00390381 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025833 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.01666487 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00230622 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004889 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025923 BTC.

Liquidity Network’s launch date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,134,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network.

Liquidity Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, LATOKEN and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

