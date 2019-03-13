Live Oak Bancshares Inc (LOB) Position Decreased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,781 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,410 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.41% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 125,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 19,268 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,172,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,435,000 after buying an additional 15,592 shares during the period. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 46.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Gregory W. Seward acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.56 per share, with a total value of $31,120.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,525.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Henderson Cameron acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 33,665 shares of company stock worth $471,685 in the last three months. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. Live Oak Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $32.95. The company has a market cap of $627.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $46.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 million. Research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 25th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in North Carolina. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, saving, and time deposits.

