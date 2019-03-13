LMR Partners LLP Has $23.92 Million Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (SMFG)

LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 352.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,599,115 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,804,475 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp makes up approximately 1.2% of LMR Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp worth $23,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 21,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 160,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 36,695 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 99,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 687,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. 2.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th.

Shares of SMFG stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.02. 3,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,548. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

