LMR Partners LLP Sells 41,276 Shares of China Life Insurance Co Ltd (LFC)

LMR Partners LLP decreased its position in China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,262,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,276 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $13,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LFC. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in China Life Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in China Life Insurance by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in China Life Insurance by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in China Life Insurance by 1,384.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in China Life Insurance by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

LFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Life Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of China Life Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. China Life Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

Shares of China Life Insurance stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $13.64. 5,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,492. The stock has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. China Life Insurance Co Ltd has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “LMR Partners LLP Sells 41,276 Shares of China Life Insurance Co Ltd (LFC)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/lmr-partners-llp-sells-41276-shares-of-china-life-insurance-co-ltd-lfc.html.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Business. It offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as provides pension products.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC).

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.