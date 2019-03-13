Lobstex (LOBS) Market Capitalization Hits $111,975.00

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. In the last week, Lobstex has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a market cap of $111,975.00 and approximately $18,513.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00049266 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00071719 BTC.

Blacer Coin (BLCR) traded 43.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00133461 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009095 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00001920 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graphcoin (GRPH) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Lobstex

LOBS is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 14,707,577 coins and its circulating supply is 13,832,241 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

