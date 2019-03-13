Loeb Partners Corp Buys Shares of 900 Walmart Inc (WMT)

Loeb Partners Corp bought a new position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 900 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,348 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,502 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 344 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP increased its stake in Walmart by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Walmart by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,247 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $98.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $81.78 and a 12 month high of $106.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.32.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $137.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 42.36%.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 298,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $27,554,486.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,347,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,750,708.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 664,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $65,044,354.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,557,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,207,801.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,117,760 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,051,478. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Stephens set a $117.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Buckingham Research began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.73 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Walmart from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.29.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

