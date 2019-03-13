Longbow Research Downgrades Nucor (NUE) to Neutral

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) was downgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

NUE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Nucor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.45.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $59.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Nucor has a 12-month low of $49.79 and a 12-month high of $68.97. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Nucor had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nucor will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 87,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $5,293,841.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $176,620,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Nucor by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 377,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,558,000 after buying an additional 185,842 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its position in Nucor by 252.1% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 31,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 22,286 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Nucor by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.