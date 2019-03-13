Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $70.21 Million Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 763,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 331,133 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Yum! Brands worth $70,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM stock opened at $98.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.60. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.09 and a fifty-two week high of $98.08.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.57). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 27.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

In other news, Director Tanya L. Domier acquired 2,652 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.23 per share, for a total transaction of $249,897.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total value of $576,451.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,671.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,727 shares of company stock valued at $9,913,501. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Yum! Brands to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.46.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

