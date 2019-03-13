Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $790,000 Holdings in Pure Storage Inc (PSTG)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 93.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 665,178 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 169.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1,157.1% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $498,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. Pure Storage Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 1.66.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.81 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

