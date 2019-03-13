Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 14,670 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,670 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WWW opened at $35.07 on Wednesday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $39.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $579.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This is an increase from Wolverine World Wide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

In related news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 38,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $1,373,112.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,562.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 6,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $238,714.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,072 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; children's footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

