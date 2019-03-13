Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 48,938 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 48,938 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $49,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target (down from $116.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.89 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.41.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $109.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.89 and a 52 week high of $125.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.92 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 254.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were given a $0.96 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 25th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $548,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard N. Peretz sold 9,112 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total transaction of $1,013,072.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

