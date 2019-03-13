Lotus Ventures (J) Trading Down 9.5%

Lotus Ventures Inc (CNSX:J) traded down 9.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 234,522 shares were traded during trading, an increase of ∞ from the average session volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Lotus Ventures Company Profile (CNSX:J)

Lotus Ventures Inc is a Canada-based medical marijuana company. The Company focuses on providing medical users with dried marijuana. The Company does not have any operating activities. The Company has not generated any revenue.

