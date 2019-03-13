LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBH. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,762,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 505.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $902,000. Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 15,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $506,000. Institutional investors own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Get VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of BBH stock opened at $128.74 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $103.25 and a 52 week high of $136.84.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “LPL Financial LLC Acquires 796 Shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (BBH)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/lpl-financial-llc-acquires-796-shares-of-vaneck-vectors-biotech-etf-bbh.html.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.