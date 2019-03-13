LPL Financial LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,777 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total transaction of $242,792.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total transaction of $528,500.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,660 shares in the company, valued at $930,415.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,337 over the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $203.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.16. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $173.80 and a 52-week high of $267.73.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 49.48%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

