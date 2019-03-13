Lunia Capital LP Acquires 17,069,387 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)

Lunia Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 5,549.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,376,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,069,387 shares during the quarter. Leidos makes up 3.8% of Lunia Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lunia Capital LP owned about 0.12% of Leidos worth $17,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Leidos by 5,498.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,142,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,086,560 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,900,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,898,000 after buying an additional 738,363 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $935,803,000 after buying an additional 642,239 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Leidos by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 689,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,371,000 after buying an additional 377,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Leidos by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,668,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $945,282,000 after buying an additional 264,927 shares during the last quarter. 72.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LDOS opened at $63.11 on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $72.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.64.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Leidos had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

