Lunia Capital LP Boosts Stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)

Lunia Capital LP raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 1,691.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,089,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,470,666 shares during the quarter. Interpublic Group of Companies makes up approximately 2.4% of Lunia Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lunia Capital LP owned 2.89% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $11,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 171.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,671,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,896,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,562,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $813,317,000 after buying an additional 3,058,519 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,412,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,407,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,196,000 after buying an additional 1,737,926 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,851.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,772,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,681,674 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Pivotal Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 198,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $4,566,705.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Bonzani sold 28,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $646,753.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,586 shares of company stock valued at $7,816,449 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

