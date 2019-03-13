Macroview Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Macroview Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $281.20 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $235.46 and a fifty-two week high of $296.69.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/macroview-investment-management-llc-lowers-holdings-in-ishares-core-sp-500-etf-ivv.html.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.