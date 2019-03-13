Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,540 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

BND opened at $80.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $77.46 and a 1 year high of $80.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1837 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,540 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/magnus-financial-group-llc-buys-shares-of-3540-vanguard-total-bond-market-etf-bnd.html.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.