Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $290,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,085 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Netflix by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 338.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Netflix by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 2,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $899,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $123,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,639 shares of company stock valued at $61,581,281 over the last ninety days. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $421.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Netflix from $425.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.75.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $356.27 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.23 and a 1 year high of $423.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 7.67%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

