Magnus Financial Group LLC Takes $268,000 Position in PTC Inc (PTC)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,227 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 188,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $775,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $1,188,000. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matthew Lessner Cohen sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $1,298,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Heppelmann sold 85,740 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $7,275,896.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 679,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,653,120.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,952 shares of company stock worth $13,254,038 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC opened at $90.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. PTC Inc has a 12 month low of $74.77 and a 12 month high of $107.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $334.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.70 million. PTC had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTC. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.13.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

