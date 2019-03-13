Magnus Financial Group LLC Takes $303,000 Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,882 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,738,673 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $255,274,000 after buying an additional 617,235 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 844,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,305,000 after buying an additional 402,456 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,688,421 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,239,000 after buying an additional 286,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 301.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 259,192 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 194,667 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Philip M. Tredway sold 39,210 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $704,603.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,695.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn O. Walker sold 1,780 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $33,250.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,496.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $913,355. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $110.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.58 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 31st. This is a boost from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NWBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Northwest Savings Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions in the United States. The company offers personal and business deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

