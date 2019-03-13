Mairs & Power INC Has $66.39 Million Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI)

Mairs & Power INC trimmed its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,349,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 151,530 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power INC owned 4.63% of Badger Meter worth $66,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,289,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $211,103,000 after buying an additional 48,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,105,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,438,000 after acquiring an additional 76,731 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,105,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,438,000 after acquiring an additional 76,731 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,163,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,231,000 after acquiring an additional 22,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 715,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,901,000 after acquiring an additional 28,992 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Raymond G. Serdynski sold 11,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $642,885.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,824.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard E. Johnson sold 5,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $346,264.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,957,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $2,065,270. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

BMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Badger Meter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Badger Meter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

NYSE:BMI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.26. The company had a trading volume of 10,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,990. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.79. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $61.57.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.96%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

