Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Position in Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.36% of Weyco Group worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Weyco Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Weyco Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Weyco Group by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Weyco Group by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Weyco Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 269,849 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyco Group alerts:

In other news, VP George Sotiros sold 8,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $263,254.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,408.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Weyco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. Weyco Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.70 and a one year high of $39.93. The firm has a market cap of $328.17 million, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

WARNING: “Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Position in Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/martingale-asset-management-l-p-decreases-position-in-weyco-group-inc-weys.html.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear. The company operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It engages in the design and marketing footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Umi brand names.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.