Martingale Asset Management L P Has $992,000 Holdings in Ship Finance International Limited (SFL)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 103,909 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Ship Finance International were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SFL. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Ship Finance International during the third quarter worth $115,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Ship Finance International by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ship Finance International by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ship Finance International during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ship Finance International by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,271 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.03% of the company’s stock.

SFL has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley set a $14.00 price objective on Ship Finance International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ship Finance International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Pareto Securities raised Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ship Finance International in a report on Thursday, December 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Ship Finance International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.43. Ship Finance International Limited has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.59%. Ship Finance International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.92%.

Ship Finance International Company Profile

Ship Finance International Limited owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore supply vessels.

