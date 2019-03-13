Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Has $5.44 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 4.7% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 263.9% during the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,887.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $254.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.85 and a 52-week high of $266.18. The company has a market capitalization of $101.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.12%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.70.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $665,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory J. Herrema sold 3,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $867,801.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,927 shares of company stock worth $9,388,124 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

