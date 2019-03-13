MasTec’s (MTZ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $57.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MTZ. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of MasTec to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.44.

Shares of MTZ opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.94. MasTec has a twelve month low of $37.24 and a twelve month high of $54.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in MasTec by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 367.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 33,990 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, and utility infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

