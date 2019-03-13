Mastercard Inc (MA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $226.82.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,715,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total transaction of $4,044,273.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,374 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,234.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 78.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,267,000 after purchasing an additional 32,052 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 830,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $184,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 48,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 238,256 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Mastercard by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MA traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $228.50. 2,684,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,661,593. The stock has a market cap of $232.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $167.94 and a 52-week high of $228.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 39.19% and a return on equity of 122.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

