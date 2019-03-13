Mastercard Inc (MA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,551,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 232,382 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.7% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.25% of Mastercard worth $481,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Mastercard by 14,925.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,553,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 71,077,219 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Mastercard by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,136,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,259,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976,127 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Mastercard by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,448,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,329,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,753 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Mastercard by 22,078.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,820,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mastercard by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,071,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Bank of America cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Mastercard to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Mastercard from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.45.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total value of $4,044,273.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,234.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,183 shares in the company, valued at $7,715,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $226.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $167.94 and a 52 week high of $228.50. The company has a market capitalization of $233.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 39.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 4th that allows the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

