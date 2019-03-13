Maxim Integrated Products Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 928 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,473% compared to the typical daily volume of 59 put options.

NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $53.14 on Wednesday. Maxim Integrated Products has a one year low of $46.64 and a one year high of $64.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.35.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The business had revenue of $576.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is currently 67.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MXIM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Friday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

In other news, Director James R. Bergman sold 14,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $802,296.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Preeshl sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $49,572.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,690 shares of company stock worth $2,088,305 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 311.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

