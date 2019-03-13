MCAP Price Up 60.2% Over Last 7 Days (MCAP)

MCAP (CURRENCY:MCAP) traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last seven days, MCAP has traded up 60.2% against the US dollar. One MCAP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox and C-CEX. MCAP has a market cap of $54,450.00 and $1,793.00 worth of MCAP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007924 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00388510 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025947 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.82 or 0.01663698 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00227693 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004905 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026046 BTC.

MCAP launched on May 25th, 2017. MCAP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,490,000 tokens. The official website for MCAP is bitcoingrowthfund.com/mcap. MCAP’s official Twitter account is @MCAPlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MCAP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, C-CEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCAP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCAP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MCAP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

