Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Stake Boosted by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,570 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $11,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 8,560 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 152,951 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the last quarter. United Income Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Barclays set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.11.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $181.83 on Wednesday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $153.13 and a 12-month high of $190.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.52.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.18% and a negative return on equity of 104.38%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $233,661.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,699.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Andrew J. Mckenna sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $5,408,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,249,437. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Stake Boosted by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/mcdonalds-corp-mcd-stake-boosted-by-cullen-frost-bankers-inc.html.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.