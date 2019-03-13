Medtronic PLC (MDT) Position Reduced by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 715,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,059,000 after acquiring an additional 63,766 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 100,261 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 156,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,244,000 after acquiring an additional 38,887 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT stock opened at $92.44 on Wednesday. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $76.41 and a fifty-two week high of $100.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.93%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $104.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.32.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.87 per share, with a total value of $251,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.05 per share, with a total value of $1,008,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/medtronic-plc-mdt-position-reduced-by-aviance-capital-partners-llc.html.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.