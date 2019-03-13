Megacoin (MEC) Trading Up 14.9% Over Last 7 Days

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Megacoin has a total market cap of $128,869.00 and $54.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Megacoin has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 37,897,737 coins. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

