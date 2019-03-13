Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $5.12 Million Position in Nike Inc (NKE)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,985 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Nike were worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Nike by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,918 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 228,756 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Nike by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,731 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,034,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Nike by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 104,676 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $12,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,539,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,276,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $14,810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 284,805 shares in the company, valued at $21,089,810.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 800,000 shares of company stock worth $61,862,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Nike stock opened at $85.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $133.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.69. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $63.21 and a twelve month high of $87.99.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Nike had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie set a $98.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $75.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $69.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

