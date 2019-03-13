Mellanox Technologies (MLNX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Mellanox Technologies to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mellanox Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Mellanox Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Mellanox Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

MLNX stock opened at $118.16 on Wednesday. Mellanox Technologies has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $119.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.21.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.12. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $290.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Mellanox Technologies’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mellanox Technologies will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mellanox Technologies news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 4,576 shares of Mellanox Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $388,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 5,714 shares of Mellanox Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $545,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 259.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 1,374.0% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

