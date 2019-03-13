Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Sells 290,718 Shares of South State Corp (SSB)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp cut its stake in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 97.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,720 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 290,718 shares during the quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in South State were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSB. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of South State during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South State during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of South State during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of South State during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of South State by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded South State from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded South State from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Stephens restated a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of South State in a report on Friday, December 14th. Brean Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut South State from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

In other South State news, CEO Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 9,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $662,764.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,366. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,339 shares of company stock worth $978,540 in the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of South State stock opened at $69.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.19. South State Corp has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $93.25.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $162.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.79 million. South State had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 24.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that South State Corp will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.64%.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, ATM processing, and wealth management and trust services.

