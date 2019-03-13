Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) Shares Up 6.2%

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.45. 6,138 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 216,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRSN. Zacks Investment Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 price target on Mersana Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 price target on Mersana Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Mersana Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

The stock has a market cap of $102.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.28). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.47% and a negative return on equity of 110.44%. The company had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics Inc will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New acquired 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 15,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,025,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,250,000 after buying an additional 18,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of oncology therapeutics in the United States and Canada. The company develops Dolaflexin, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) platform designed to enhance the potency and efficacy of ADCs while simultaneously enhancing the safety and tolerability.

