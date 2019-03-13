Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Reaches $0.69 on Top Exchanges

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $41.28 million and $4.87 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00017675 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, RightBTC, HitBTC and CoinBene. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.21 or 0.03412056 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00109532 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025947 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00032698 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006506 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

ETP is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 75,024,321 coins and its circulating supply is 59,895,466 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Bit-Z, QBTC, RightBTC, HitBTC, Coinsuper, TOPBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

