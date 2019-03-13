MFN Partners Management LP Acquires New Stake in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS)

MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,085,000. Aclaris Therapeutics makes up about 1.9% of MFN Partners Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. MFN Partners Management LP owned 3.66% of Aclaris Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 3,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 2.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 68.6% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

ACRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.94.

NASDAQ ACRS opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $21.97. The firm has a market cap of $230.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.30.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/mfn-partners-management-lp-acquires-new-stake-in-aclaris-therapeutics-inc-acrs.html.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies to address the unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.