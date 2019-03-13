MFN Partners Management LP Invests $202.10 Million in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA) Stock

MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,104,000. Twenty-First Century Fox comprises approximately 34.3% of MFN Partners Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,152,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,046,000 after acquiring an additional 34,038,507 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 72,845,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,922,000 after purchasing an additional 731,573 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,450,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,303 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 52,001,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,585,338 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 28,962,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Twenty-First Century Fox from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Vertical Group upgraded Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twenty-First Century Fox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of FOXA opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 44.71%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Twenty-First Century Fox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.27%.

About Twenty-First Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

