Micron Technology (MU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2019 guidance at $1.65-1.85 EPS.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 46.82% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Micron Technology to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MU opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $64.66. The firm has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.52.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

