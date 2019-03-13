Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $821,000 Holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,871 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Global X SuperDividend ETF worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 16,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDIV stock opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1352 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%.

