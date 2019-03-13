Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $844,000 Holdings in United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (USL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United States 12 Month Oil Fund were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the third quarter worth $272,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth $802,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 75.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 50,538 shares during the last quarter.

United States 12 Month Oil Fund stock opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $28.54.

