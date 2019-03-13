Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $931,000 Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,791 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 122.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 145,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after buying an additional 79,900 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $751,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 11,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 8,445 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWZ stock opened at $43.28 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $46.52.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

