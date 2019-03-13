Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $25.74 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 743,009 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 41,494 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $25,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Lourd Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 12,842 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 12,173 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 66,561 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David L. Cohen sold 164,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $6,218,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 650,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,627,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 201,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $7,700,578.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 817,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,337,273.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 912,661 shares of company stock valued at $34,195,979 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $39.49 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $30.43 and a one year high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $27.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.80%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, December 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

