Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Position Reduced by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,496 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MHK. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 14,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $2,000,706.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Filip Balcaen bought 9,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.76 per share, with a total value of $987,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,173.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MHK opened at $133.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.38. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.35 and a 52-week high of $253.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Friday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 target price on Mohawk Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.94.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

