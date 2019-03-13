Moin Market Cap Reaches $133,545.00 (MOIN)

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 13th. During the last week, Moin has traded up 33.6% against the U.S. dollar. Moin has a total market cap of $133,545.00 and $333.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moin coin can now be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000416 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, C-CEX and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moin alerts:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00002552 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00002374 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007419 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Moin Coin Profile

MOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 8,209,405 coins. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moin’s official website is discovermoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Moin Coin Trading

Moin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.