Montag A & Associates Inc. Raises Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,709 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 0.9% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7,559.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,095,862 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 29,702,943 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 102,159.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,234,758 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,997,943,000 after purchasing an additional 27,208,125 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 257.0% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,869,687 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,457,640,000 after purchasing an additional 14,303,610 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5,999.0% in the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 6,418,950 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $105,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313,704 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,390,018 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $317,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,446 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, November 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

In related news, insider Jaime Contreras sold 177,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $12,421,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,985 shares in the company, valued at $7,068,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Stratton purchased 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,865.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,314.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,481 shares of company stock valued at $13,358,927. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $78.24 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $56.81 and a twelve month high of $78.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

